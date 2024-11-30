Black Bears Complete Feast Week Sweep

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 9-2 on Saturday night. Binghamton used their 50% power play to propel themselves to victory.

The Black Bears power play started the party. An early 5-on-3 sequence allowed CJ Stubbs to score his first goal as a Black Bear, giving Binghamton the early lead. 30 seconds later, Donald Olivieri followed it up with a power play goal of his own. Jesse Anderson was able to grab one in the final two minutes of the frame, and Binghamton led 3-0 after the first period.

The Black Bears were able to extend their lead up to 6-0 with a trifecta of goal scorers in the second. Austin Thompson scored his 2 shorthanded goal of the season, Gavin Yates scored at even strength, and Anderson tallied his second of the night. McAnanama had made 21 straight saves, until Ross Bartlett was finally able to get one past the netminder. Binghamton controlled special teams and held a five-goal advantage going into the third period.

The story continued in the final period, as the Black Bears scored another three goals. Dan Stone, Chris Mott, and captain, Tyson Kirkby all recorded goals in the final period, as the Black Bears won 9-2.

Tyson Kirkby becomes the all-time franchise leader in points, passing Nikita Ivashkin and now stands at 199. Binghamton sweeps the Feast Week games, earning 9 of 9 points in just four days. Binghamton goes 3-1-0 while HC Brant Sherwood serves his four-game suspension.

