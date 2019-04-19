Thomas Jankins Promoted, Justin Topa Joins Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves on Friday prior to their doubleheader against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. RHP Thomas Jankins has been promoted to Triple-A San Antonio and RHP Justin Topa has been added to the Shuckers roster from the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Jankins moves up to Triple-A for the second time in his career. During the 2018 season, Jankins appeared in one game for Triple-A Colorado Springs, pitching five shutout innings on August 30. The 23-year-old righty earns a promotion after going 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts with the Shuckers this season. Jankins tossed the first complete game of his career on April 7 against Birmingham, allowing one unearned run in seven innings of work while retiring the final 17 batters that he faced. In 2018, Jankins became the first Biloxi Shuckers pitcher ever to win five straight starts and was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star.

In a corresponding move, Topa has been added to the Shuckers pitching staff. A 17th-round pick by the Pirates in 2013 out of LIU Brooklyn, Topa was signed as a minor-league free agent by the Brewers after pitching in the Rangers organization during the 2018 season. Following a four-game stint with the Rockland Boulders of the independent Can-Am League to start the 2018 season, Topa pitched in nine games with the Frisco Roughriders last year, going 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA over six starts and three relief appearances. During his five-year career, Topa has pitched in 88 games, appearing as a reliever in 45 games.

