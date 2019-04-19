Chavez to Injured List, Lopez to Jacksonville

April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Catcher Santiago Chavez has been placed on Jacksonville's injured list. Chavez has played in eight games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .120 (3-for-25) with no home runs and no runs batted in. Behind the plate, Chavez has thrown out seven would-be base stealers while only allowing three stolen bases.

In a corresponding move, catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Lopez has played in five games for the Hammerheads, hitting .059 (1-for-17) with no home runs and no runs batted in. Lopez was acquired by the Marlins in the Triple-A Phase of the 2017 Rule 5 draft from Arizona, and he previously played in the Southern League for the Jackson Generals in 2017 for three games.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their series with Birmingham in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-1, 1.80 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Barons LHP Sean Nolin (0-0, 6.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. Initech is presenting I celebrate the guy's entire catalog..., and the Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a Good Friday Seafood Fry. This $35 all-you-can-eat pregame buffet ticket includes a reserved seat by visiting www.tinyurl.com/GoodFryday (Password: Good Fryday). The night will be capped with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.