Chavez to Injured List, Lopez to Jacksonville
April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.
Catcher Santiago Chavez has been placed on Jacksonville's injured list. Chavez has played in eight games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .120 (3-for-25) with no home runs and no runs batted in. Behind the plate, Chavez has thrown out seven would-be base stealers while only allowing three stolen bases.
In a corresponding move, catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Lopez has played in five games for the Hammerheads, hitting .059 (1-for-17) with no home runs and no runs batted in. Lopez was acquired by the Marlins in the Triple-A Phase of the 2017 Rule 5 draft from Arizona, and he previously played in the Southern League for the Jackson Generals in 2017 for three games.
The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.
The Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their series with Birmingham in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-1, 1.80 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Barons LHP Sean Nolin (0-0, 6.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.
On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. Initech is presenting I celebrate the guy's entire catalog..., and the Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a Good Friday Seafood Fry. This $35 all-you-can-eat pregame buffet ticket includes a reserved seat by visiting www.tinyurl.com/GoodFryday (Password: Good Fryday). The night will be capped with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 19, 2019
- Chavez to Injured List, Lopez to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Homestand Highlights: April 20-24 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Mississippi Braves
- Three in a Row: Generals Shred Smokies Bullpen, Claim Series Victory - Jackson Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.