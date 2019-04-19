Generals, Tennessee Halt Play Due to Weather

April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Kodak, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, were forced to suspend their game with the Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium on Friday night due to inclement weather. Jackson and Tennessee will resume the game as part of a double-header to be played when the two teams meet in Kodak during a series that runs May 1 through May 5. Specific details on the date and time of the double-header have not yet been announced.

The Generals (7-6) trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the third with one man on and one out for Tennessee (7-6) when play was halted. With the result frozen until next month, the two teams remain tied in the North Division standings at press time. Jackson will travel to Birmingham for a five-game series beginning on Saturday night, while Tennessee will host Chattanooga in a series-opening double-header starting tomorrow in the late afternoon.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:30 pm CT Saturday (4/20) vs. Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox)

Regions Field - Birmingham, Ala.

RHP Riley Smith (0-2, 7.71 ERA) vs. LHP Kodi Medeiros (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Birmingham Barons Baseball Network

?

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

April 25-29:

Generals vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring

Super Hero Night (April 27),

with 1,000 super-hero-themed T-shirts given away!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.