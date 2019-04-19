Blue Wahoos Split Doubleheader in Biloxi

April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Game One

The Blue Wahoos came out swinging in game one of their Friday night double header in Biloxi, using a pair of home runs and another brilliant outing from Griffin Jax on their way to a 9-1 victory.

Pensacola scored four times in the third inning. Brian Navarreto led off the inning with a double and Mark Contreras followed by reaching on a walk. A fielding error by Biloxi pitcher Alec Bettinger on a Jordan Gorec comebacker allowed Navarreto to score. Brian Schales followed with a three-run home run to make it 4-0.

With the lead, Jax was brilliant. The Air Force grad entered the game with the best ERA in the league and delivered 6.0 stellar innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out five. Major League rehabber Gabriel Moya added a scoreless inning of relief after Jax's strong outing.

Navarreto was 3-4 in the game with 3 RBI, including a three-run home run in seventh and a double. Mark Conteras was 2-3 with an RBI.

Game Two

For the fifth time this season, the Blue Wahoos played in a game that ended with a 4-3 final score, this time ending on the losing end in game two.

Biloxi took an early 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the home half of the first on a throwing error, stolen base, and three consecutive singles.

Pensacola answered with two of their own in the top of the second. Mitchell Kranson opened the inning with a solo home run. Caleb Hamilton followed with a triple and scored on an RBI ground out by Taylor Grzelakowski.

A single, balk, and subsequent RBI single by C.J. Hinojosa gave Biloxi the lead back in the third inning against Blue Wahoos starter Andro Cutura, but the Blue Wahoos again answered the following inning, using a double by Brian Schales, a ground out to move him over, and a wild pitch to tie the game.

Jeff Ames entered in relief of Cutura (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) in the bottom of the fourth. A pair of walks and an RBI single by Michael O'Neill gave the Shuckers the lead back at 4-3.

The score held there as Biloxi relievers Angel Perdomo (W, 2.1 IP, 0 H, 5 K) and Nate Griep (S, 1.0 IP, 0 R) combined to close out the game and preserve the win for the Shuckers.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.