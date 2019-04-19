Generals Gameday: April 19 at Tennessee

April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





TODAY:

Jackson Generals (7-6)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (7-6)

Friday, April 19 | 6:00 pm CT | Smokies Stadium

Game #14 | Road Game #10 | First Half Game #14

Generals Starter: RHP Matt Peacock (0-1, 2.16 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Brad Markey (0-0, 27.00 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, made a frenzied charge at the Tennessee Smokies' bullpen on Thursday and came away grinning with a 16-8 victory at Smokies Stadium. Jackson (7-6) is back above .500 for the first time since Opening Night, and they took the series from Tennessee (7-6) by winning their third game in a row for the first time this season.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Matt Peacock will go for his first Double-A win after being stymied in his first two outings. 14 of Peacock's first 28 outs recorded this year have come on ground balls; none have been flyouts. Tennessee will call on right-hander Brad Markey, a 2016 Midseason All-Star with the Smokies, to make his second start of the year. Markey has not thrown more than 2.0 IP in any of his past 15 outings, dating back to last season.

TEN IN A ROW: With a pinch-hit single on Wednesday, April 18, Jamie Westbrook has now recorded hits in ten consecutive games, his first 10-game hitting streak since 2017. His career-high is a 14-game streak in 2015 at High-A Visalia. Westbrook's streak is one of the 3 longest active streaks in the SL in 2019, along with Jacksonville's Magneuris Sierra (12) and Mississippi's Cristian Pache (9).

PROSPECT POTENTIAL: The 2018 Generals featured a handful of talented guys, including D-backs top pitching prospect Jon Duplantier, who became the first player to make his 2019 MLB debut on April 1. The 2019 Generals include 9 players in MLBPipeline.com's top 30 D-backs prospects: infielders Jazz Chisholm (#1), Andy Young (#11), Drew Ellis (#15), and Pavin Smith (#17); catchers Daulton Varsho (#4) and Dominic Miroglio (#27); outfielder Marcus Wilson (#20); and pitchers Emilio Vargas (#16) and Kevin Ginkel (#27).

GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7 per head, plus food, for 15+ people; $6 per head, plus food, for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing, availability, and booking.

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.