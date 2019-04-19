Homestand Highlights: April 20-24 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park to take on the Tampa Bay Rays' affiliate Montgomery Biscuits, Saturday, April 20-24. Join us for Post-Game Fireworks, an Easter Egg Hunt, Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday, Mustard Monday and Military Monday, Tupelo Tuesday and First Responders Wednesday.

What's Chop'n:

Winning Streak:

The Braves have won four straight games and will go for a five-game sweep of the Lookouts in Chattanooga tonight Facing the Biscuits:

The M-Braves went 3-7 against against the Biscuits last season, including an 0-5 record against Montgomery at Trustmakr Park. The M-Braves trail the all-time series, 96-130, and are 52-65 all-time against the Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Who to Watch:

Montgomery's roster features five of the Rays' top-30 prospects according to most recent rankings at MLB Pipeline: LHP/DH Brendan McKay (3), OF Jesus Sanchez (4), INF Lucius Fox (10), OF Josh Lowe (15) and INF Tristan Gray (28)

The Mississippi roster has nine of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Cristian Pache (4), OF Drew Waters (8), LHP Joey Wentz (12), LHP Kyle Muller (13), RHP Patrick Weigel (19), LHP Tucker Davidson (22), INF CJ Alexander (23) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (30). Did You Know?:

The Biscuits became Montgomery's first Major League Baseball-affiliated team since 1980, when the Montgomery Rebels, a Detroit Tigers affiliate played their final season in the Southern League at Montgomery's Paterson Field. The Biscuits' owners, Sherrie Myers and Tom Dickson were selected from six different ownership groups during an extensive search for a public-private partner by the City of Montgomery. Myers and Dicks selected the team's nickname from over 4,000 entries in a "name the team" contest, due in part to tying into indigenous affiliation and potential marketing.

Saturday, April 20 vs. Mobile | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:05 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - A Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after each Saturday home game this season.

Live Music - Mister Morphis, one-man blues band, entertains on plaza pre-game. Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Patrick Weigel vs. RHP Ricardo Pinto

Sunday, April 21 vs. Mobile | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

Easter Egg Hunt - Bring your basket and enjoy a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt on the field and take home great Mississippi Braves prizes! The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 12:20.

Mugshots Sunday FamilyFest Sunday - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Live Petting Zoo - The first five Sunday games will feature a live Petting Zoo, courtesy of Green Top Acres that will include mini-horses, rabbits, goats, sheep and of course, bunny rabbits!

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pro's after the game! Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson vs. RHP Sam McWilliams

Monday, April 22 vs. Mobile | 10:35 am | Gates Open at 9:30 am

Easter Monday Matinee - Are you off work? Then make a Trustmark Park hot dog and drink your brunch.

SportClips Military Monday - All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive FREE Field Level or General Admission tickets when preenting a valid ID. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips Prize pack.

Mustard Monday - Free samples of mustards from around the world. Mustard games for kids! Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson vs. LHP Brendan McKay

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Mobile | 10:35 am | Gates Open at 9:30 am

School Day Matinee - The M-Braves will entertain local school kids with one of our annual Education Day games.

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets). Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Arturo Reyes

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Mobile | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Every Wednesday this season fans can get (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY).

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Kyle Muller vs. LHP Josh Fleming

Fans can purchase tickets and save from the game day price by buying HERE

Tickets for individual regular season games are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Trustmark Park box office or any Ticketmaster outlet. Group Tickets are available by calling the Braves at 888-BRAVES4. For more details visit mississippibraves.com.

