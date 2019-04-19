Buzzbox Premium Cocktails, Biloxi Shuckers Announce Partnership

BILOXI, MS - In another first for the Biloxi Shuckers, the Shuckers have partnered with Buzzbox Premium Cocktails for the 2019 season. MGM Park will serve the company's all-natural premium cocktails in their signature eco-friendly box at Shuckers games starting Friday, April 19.

"Offering Shuckers fans unique experiences is important and this partnership allows us an opportunity to provide them something they can't get anywhere else," said Biloxi Shuckers Director of Sales Ricky Cunningham. "Buzzbox is going to continue to grow so we're excited to be the first venue in all of baseball to offer their high-quality products to patrons at MGM Park." Buzzbox will have a stand on the MGM Park concourse where their convenient cocktails will be available for purchase. Buzzbox's pre-mixed, premium cocktails will give fans the ability to purchase their favorite drinks, from a margarita to a Long Island to a Hurricane, at a Shuckers game and take it with them to their seats. Buzzbox cocktails will also be available for purchase in the Party Suite. MGM Park is the first professional sports venue east of the Mississippi River to carry Buzzbox.

Established in 2012, Buzzbox offers six different cocktails crafted with natural ingredients, top-quality spirits, real juices and all-natural flavors packaged in an eco-friendly box. Originally designed to help reduce long lines at concessions stands for patrons wanting cocktails, Buzzbox has garnered worldwide recognition as a Platinum and Double Gold SIP Award winner in 2017 and 2018 at the International Spirits Competition.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

