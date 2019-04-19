Smokies and Generals Suspended, 2-1 in the Third Inning
April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
KODAK - Friday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Jackson Generals has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed during the series between these two teams that begins on May 1.
The suspended game will be played to its nine-inning completion which will be followed by a second seven-inning affair.
Fans who purchased tickets to Friday night's game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies' box office.
The Smokies play a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday night at Smokies Stadium at 5:30 PM ET as they begin a five-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts. All games can be heard on the Smokies' new flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.
Images from this story
|
The tarp on Smokies Stadium, home of the Tennessee Smokies
