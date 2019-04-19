NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Smokies and Generals Suspended, 2-1 in the Third Inning

April 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release

KODAK - Friday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Jackson Generals has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed during the series between these two teams that begins on May 1.

The suspended game will be played to its nine-inning completion which will be followed by a second seven-inning affair.

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday night's game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies' box office.

The Smokies play a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday night at Smokies Stadium at 5:30 PM ET as they begin a five-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts. All games can be heard on the Smokies' new flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.

Check out the Tennessee Smokies Statistics




Images from this story

The tarp on Smokies Stadium, home of the Tennessee Smokies
The tarp on Smokies Stadium, home of the Tennessee Smokies
   

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

Southern League Stories from April 19, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Tennessee Smokies Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew