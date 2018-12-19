Third Period Propels Thunder to Win vs. Kansas City

Wichita, KS - Wichita blew open a tie game with three goals in the third period and went onto a 5-2 win on Tuesday night against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Pierre-Cedric Labrie led the way with a pair of goals while Steven Iacobellis had three helpers. Ralph Cuddemi also had two assists. Stuart Skinner stopped 26 of 28 shots to grab the win.

Jakob Stukel put the Thunder on the board at 11:53 of the first period. Eric Roy fired a shot to the net and Stukel got a piece of it. The puck trickled over the goal line past Nick Schneider for his seventh of the year. Darian Dziurzynski tied the game at 17:13 as fired a shot through a screen and somehow got the puck past Skinner.

Kansas City took its first lead just six minutes into the second. David Dziurzynski caught a pass from Greg Betzold down the slot and beat Skinner under the arm to make it 2-1. Labrie tied the game on the power play at 16:25. He flicked a one-timer after receiving a great feed from Iacobellis and beat Schneider.

In the third, Labrie gave Wichita the lead for good when he caught a long outlet pass from Iacobellis, went one-on-one against Nate Widman and put a backhand off the right post and in. At 10:42, Mark MacMillan recorded his seventh of the year as he got a great feed from Cuddemi and beat Schneider to make it 4-2. Jeremy Beaudry closed the scoring at 14:13 as he caught a terrific pass from Iacobellis and fired a shot past Schneider to the short side to make it 5-2.

Cuddemi and Iacobellis extended their point-streaks to nine games. Beaudry has goals in back-to-back games. Labrie has four points in his last two games.

Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Wichita heads on the road for the next three starting Friday in Rapid City.

