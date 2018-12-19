Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood Fourth Thunder Alum to Make NHL Debut

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood became the fourth Adirondack Thunder alum to play in a National Hockey League game when he entered to start the third period in last night's game for the New Jersey Devils. Blackwood joins Scott Wedgewood, Ken Appleby and Ryan Lomberg as former Thunder players to make their NHL debuts.

Blackwood, 22, earned his second career NHL recall on Monday afternoon and entered last night's game in relief of Keith Kinkaid to start the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native played an integral part of last season's Kelly Cup Playoffs run for the Thunder. Blackwood appeared in five regular-season games for Adirondack, posting a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage. The former second-round draft pick improved those numbers in the postseason, appearing in another five games with a minuscule 1.00 GAA and .964 save percentage before a knee injury ended his year. Blackwood had previously appeared in 15 games for the AHL's Binghamton Devils this season.

The Thunder are back in action for a pair of games this weekend. The team travels to Massachusetts to take on the Worcester Railers Friday night before returning home to host the Brampton Beats in the team's final game before Christmas.

