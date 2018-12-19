Steelheads, St. Luke's Raise over $14,000 for Children's Hospital

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have announced the total donations from last weekend's St. Luke's Children's Hospital Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads fans contributed $14,022 in donations to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital in support of pediatric cardiac care.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase game-worn specialty jerseys themed for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as part of Nickelodeon Night. Goaltender Ryan Faragher's jersey sold for the highest bid, earning $1,500.

"The partnership we share with St. Luke's reaches multiple levels from providing great care to our players to being an important influence for our fans and the community," said Steelhead President Eric Trapp. "This auction helps to gather funds for vital research and care for numerous ailments, and we were incredibly happy that the Steelheads community came together to help the children of Idaho during the holiday season."

This was the first jersey auction of the season with two more remaining for the year. With these contributions, the Steelheads and St. Luke's have raised over $500,000 towards St. Luke's initiatives since the 1997-98 season.

"The Steelheads and St. Luke's are proud to be community leaders, and reaching this milestone together is another example of the ties both organizations feel to the Boise and Treasure Valley communities."

Two specialty jersey auctions still remain this season: The Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction in January and the St. Luke's Pink In The Rink Jersey Auction in March.

