ECHL Transactions - December 19

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 19, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Tanner Froese, F

Norfolk:

Mike Davis, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Jeremy Brodeur, G from Allen

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add C.J. Motte, G assigned by Iowa

Add Kevin Sundher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Bo Brauer, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Providence

Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve

Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Montgomery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Florida:

Add Justin Auger, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Matt Finn, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on reserve

Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Colten Veloso, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Delete Dylan Walchuk, F traded to Adirondack

Maine:

Delete Adam Plant, D recalled by Laval

Norfolk:

Add Cody Smith, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Patrick D'Amico, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Reading:

Delete Steven Swavely, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Bryan Moore, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F recalled by Cleveland

Tulsa:

Delete Devin Williams, G loaned to San Antonio

