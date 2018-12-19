ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 19, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Tanner Froese, F
Norfolk:
Mike Davis, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Jeremy Brodeur, G from Allen
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add C.J. Motte, G assigned by Iowa
Add Kevin Sundher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Bo Brauer, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Providence
Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve
Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Montgomery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Florida:
Add Justin Auger, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Matt Finn, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on reserve
Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Colten Veloso, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Delete Dylan Walchuk, F traded to Adirondack
Maine:
Delete Adam Plant, D recalled by Laval
Norfolk:
Add Cody Smith, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Patrick D'Amico, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Reading:
Delete Steven Swavely, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Bryan Moore, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F recalled by Cleveland
Tulsa:
Delete Devin Williams, G loaned to San Antonio
