Swavely Signs PTO with Lehigh Valley

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Forward Steven Swavely has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday.

Swavely is tied for Reading's team lead with 12 goals and has generated a club-high 28 points. From Nov. 14 - Dec. 15, he registered a career-long 13-game point streak (10g, 10a), the longest in the ECHL this season. Swavely and Michael Huntebrinker are the only teammates to record point streaks lasting at least 12 games in the ECHL this season. Both have earned call-ups to the Phantoms.

During the 13-game point streak, Swavely registered his 100th career point (Dec. 7 at Newfoundland) and scored for four straight games for the first time in his career.

A third-year professional and 2010 Muhlenberg High School graduate, Swavely skated in 22 games for the Phantoms last season and contributed three goals and five points. For his AHL career, the 27-year-old has ripped in six goals (8 pts.) in 50 games. He skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games last season for the Phantoms as the club reached the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

Next home games

Are your kids driving you crazy as winter break starts? Bring them to the Royals Dec. 28-29. Grab four purple zone tickets for $60, plus, an opportunity to high five the Royals players in our High Five Tunnel before the game!

Saturday, Dec. 29 is APhillyation Night, with the Royals honoring their proud affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers. Call 610-898-7825 for more details.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.