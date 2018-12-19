Game Preview: Nailers at Admirals, December 19, 2018

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (12-13-1-1, 26 pts) vs. Wheeling Nailers (12-11-2-0, 26 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase Now Online CLICK HERE, or at the Scope Box Office

Regular Season Series: Series tied 1-1

All-Time Series: Wheeling leads 8-5-1

Game Broadcast: Free audio stream on Mixlr

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight the two teams will engage in the second of a four-game head-to-head slate with one another. The Nailers defeated the Admirals on Saturday 5-1 at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The two teams will close out their season series this Friday and Saturday at Scope. A shorthanded Admirals club will look to snap a six-game skid, while the Nailers are unbeaten in their last six games (5-0-1-0) and have outscored their opponents in 27-12 over that span.

About the Admirals. The Admirals have been dealing with a plethora of injuries during the past few weeks. Norfolk was without the services of 13 players (9 injured, 4 in AHL) during the past two games of last week's road trip. However, the team will receive a big boost to the lineup with the return of forwards Chris Crane and Patrick D'Amico. Crane returns for the first time since November 5, while D'Amico has missed the last two games....Goaltender Ty Reichenbach leads the league with 625 saves....Forward Taylor Cammarata is currently riding a five-game point streak and has posted six points during this stretch (3g, 3a).

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Taylor Cammarata (22)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata (10)

Assists: Ben Duffy (15)

Plus/Minus: Domenic Alberga** (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves (50)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon, Taylor Cammarata (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Patrick D'amico, Domenic Alberga** (1)

Shots: Darik Angeli, TJ Melancon (72)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Brad Barone (0.890)

GAA: Brad Barone (3.73)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Nailers: Forward Cam Brown recorded two goals and an assist against the Admirals on Saturday and was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. Brown amassed a staggering nine points (4g, 5a) and a +8 rating in four games last week. Brown's honor marked the fifth time in league history that a player has won player of the week honors in back-to-back weeks. Brown shared the honor with teammate Nick Saracino for the week of December 3-9. Sarcacino leads the Nailers in scoring with 29 points.

Nailers Team Leaders

Points: Nick Saracino (29)

Goals: Troy Josephs (12)

Assists: Cam Brown (19)

Plus/Minus: Several tied (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Cedric Lacroix (78)

Power Play Goals: Michael Phillips, Troy Josephs (4)

Shorthanded Goals: Several tied (2)

Shots: Kevin Spinozzi (63)

Wins: Matt O'Connor, John Muse** (4)

Save %: Jordan Ruby (.932)

GAA: Jordan Ruby (1.93)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, December 21, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 22, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m. - Hockey & Holly!

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Holiday Ticket Packs: Give the gift of hockey and receive four red-level ticket vouchers to be used for any 18-19 regular season game, an Admirals navy beanie, Admirals scarf and Admirals Holiday puck for just $65! (This is a $125 value!) To purchase, contact the Admirals office at 757-640-1212!

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story



Norfolk Admirals set up their defense against the Wheeling Nailers

(Zack Rawson Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.