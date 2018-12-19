Gilly, Gilly Makes 54 Saves in Railers 3-2 Road Win in Brampton

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





BRAMPTON, ON - The Worcester Railers HC(12-12-3-1, 28pts) traveled north of the border and came away with a 3-2 victory over the host Brampton Beast (12-14-2-1, 27pts) in front of 2,315 fans at the CAA Centre on Wednesday evening. The Railers host the Adirondack Thunder on Fill the Boot Night to benefit the Ava Roy Fund with a special appearance and singing by Bruins Alum Rick Middleton presented by Feeley Dental & Associates on a 2-3-4 Friday at 7pm.

Dylan Willick, Nick Sorkin, and Ryan MacKinnon all scored for Worcester while Mitch Gillam made 54 saves in net for his 7thwin of the season as the Railers battled back to a .500 record with the win. Worcester scored two power play goals, which included MacKinnon's game winner with just 4:15 left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie as the Railers improved to 5-8-0-0 on the road this season.

Worcester was outshot 18-6 in the opening period, but Mitch Gillam was strong, and Dylan Willick scored the only goal in the opening period. Dylan Willick (5th) scored on the backdoor after a nice feed by Yanick Turcotte at 9:38 to give Worcester the 1-0 advantage through 20 minutes of play.

Nick Sorkin (5th) continued his torrid tear with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 3:13 as he zipped a quick shot top shelf over the shoulder of goaltender Jake Paterson at 3:13 assisted by Tyler Barnes and Mike Cornell. Bampton would get on the board on their 34thshot with a power play goal as Erik Bradford (8th) snapped a quick shot from 12 feet past the glove of Mitch Gillam at 18:49. Shots were 38-20 in favor of Brampton thought 40 minutes of play but the Railers had the 2-1 lead.

Brampton would tie the score midway through the third period as Daniel Ciampini (6th) tied the scored at 10:47 with an unassisted tally. With the Railers on a 4-on-3 power play, Ryan MacKinnon (2nd) fired a quick shot from the left slot assisted by Matty Gaudreau at 15:45 to give Worcester the 3-2 edge. Mitch Gillam made 17 total saves in the third period as Worcester snagged two point on the road with the regulation win.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Danie Ciampini (Goal) 2nd star: Ryan MacKinnon (GWG) 1st star: Mitch Gillam (54 saves, Win) .... final shots were 54-25 in favor of Brampton.... Jake Paterson (4-9-1) made 22 saves on 25 shots for Brampton.... Mitch Gillam (7-7-0) made 54 saves on 56 shots for Worcester.... while Evan Buitenhuis served as the backup.... Worcester went 2-for-4 on the power play while Brampton went 1-for-5.... Tommy Kelley (inj), Alex Vanier, Kyle McKenzie (inj), David Quenneville (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), Tommy Kelley (inj), and Malcolm Gould (inj) did not dress for Worcester.... Jeff Kubiak and Ryan Hitchcock are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers...defenseman Alex Adams made his debut for the Railers and wore #44 after he was claimed through waivers from the Maine Mariners on Monday.... Worcester improves to 5-8-0-0 on the road this season and 7-3-1-1 all-time vs. the Beast.... Nick Sorkin now has seven points (5-2-7) in his last six games.....the 54 shots allowed surpassed the previous high allowed which was 46 in a 4-1 loss in Adirondack on Oct 24 - it was the second most shots allowed in the ECHL this season.... Austin Block also picked up an assist for the Railers.

What's on tap?....Railers home before holidays!

On Friday, Dec 21 the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday on Fill the Boot Night. All Worcester fire, police, and first responders with proper ID will receive free tickets at the DCU Center Box Office the day of the game courtesy of Feeley Dental & Associates and the Railers HC Foundation. Members of the Worcester Fire Department will collect donations upon entry into the game to benefit the Ava Roy Foundation. Boston Bruins alum Rick Middleton will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm in the concourse during the game brought to you by Feeley Dental & Associates. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge every Friday game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a BOGO burrito offer courtesy of Chipotle.

On Saturday, Dec 22 the Railers host the Reading Royals at 7pm on Non-Profit Awareness Night with a Game of Thrones theme on a BIG GAME SATURDAY. The Railers HC Foundation is donating a total of $40,000 to several local non-profit organizations. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICONwith coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.