Allen Americans Game Capsule

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (6-22-0-2; 14 points) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (18-5-2-1; 39 points)

This is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Americans played a three-game series against Cincinnati a few seasons back and lost two of the three to the team from the Queen City. The Cyclones are tied with Newfoundland for the most points in the league with 39, but have played two fewer games.

Last Game

The Americans gave up a 2-1 lead in the second period to Reading and the Royals never looked back in the 5-2 win at Santander Arena on Sunday. The victory gave the Royals the three-game sweep of Allen. Spencer Asuchak and Adam Miller scored the only goals for the Americans in defeat.

Americans Notables

Americans forward Zach Pochiro is on a seven-game point streak for Allen, with 10 points over that stretch (6 goals and 4 assists).

David Makowski will return from his three-game suspension tonight. Makowski is fifth in the ECHL with 82 penalty minutes.

Zach Pochiro is third in the league with seven power play goals.

Alex Breton is third in the league in points by a defenseman with 21.

Cincinnati Notables

Jesse Schultz leads the Cyclones in scoring with 25 points.

Alex Wideman leads Cincinnati with 18 assists.

Michael Houser is the top goalie in the ECHL with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

Final Thoughts

The Americans are looking to end their seven-game losing streak tonight. It's the second time this season the club has lost seven or more in a row.

Allen went 2-2-0 on their last homestand, with wins over Wichita and Rapid City.

Allen is 0-1-0 against the Central Division this season.

The Americans get CJ Motte back in the lineup tonight, along with David Makowski. Forward Riley Bourbonnais will make his Allen debut. The Rochester, NY native was acquired from Maine last week for forward Greg Chase.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, December 21st vs. Cincinnati

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.