Providence Loans Galipeau to Atlanta

December 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that defenseman Olivier Galipeau has been loaned back to the team by the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Galipeau, 21, rejoins the Gladiators after five appearances with the P-Bruins where he earned his first AHL assist and point. The Montreal, PQ native notched nine points (3g, 6a) in 11 games with Atlanta to start the season. All three of the undrafted D-man's goals were scored on the power play, which leads the team in that category. Before his recent call-up, the first-year pro was in the top five in rookie scoring by defenseman in the ECHL and tops among the Gladiators' defenders in goals and points. The 6-foot, 203-pound blue-liner had a very successful Major-Junior career in the QMJHL and was named the league's top defenseman in 2017-18, scoring 74 points (25g, 59a) in 67 games and winning the Memorial Cup Championship. Galipeau has arrived in Atlanta and is expected to be in the lineup for the three home games this week.

