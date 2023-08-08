The Luck of the Irish in Full Swing as Wings Walk off Lehigh Valley

The Rochester Red Wings came back from a 7-2 deficit, scoring six runs in the final three innings to walk off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 8-7. PH Jake Noll launched a two-out, two-run double to win the game for the Wings, while 1B Matt Adams drove in two runners for the first time since 6/6.

Rochester struck first Tuesday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Matt Adams launched an RBI single that brought home DH Travis Blankenhorn. Adams' single traveled 388 feet and hit off the right-center field wall. His 388-foot single marked the longest by a Wings hitter in the last two years and is one of 11 singles in the International League this season to travel at least 388 feet. After loading the bases on three walks and a single in the fourth, DH Jim Haley drew a walk to bring in 2B Esteban Quiroz and tie the game at 1-1.

In the next at-bat, LF Kody Clemens launched a grand slam, the fifth allowed by Wings pitchers this season, over the right-center field wall to put Lehigh Valley in front 5-1. Rochester added a run back in the bottom of the fifth on an error off the bat of SS Richie Martin that plated CF Jack Dunn, cutting the lead to 5-2. The IronPigs tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth on a two-out, two-run home run from Haley to give Lehigh Valley a 7-2 lead.

Rochester cut into the IronPigs' lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double from RF Erick Mejia that brought in Dunn. LF Darren Baker added another run two batters later with an RBI triple, his third of the season, decreasing the lead to 7-4. The Wings came back in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases on a single and two-straight walks. 1B Matt Adams then worked a full count and drew a walk to bring in 3B Carter Kieboom to bring the score to 7-5.

After a walk and a single to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Blankenhorn smashed a two-out single up the middle to bring in Martin and bring the Wings within one run. PH Jake Noll came up to the plate after a walk from C Drew Millas loaded the bases. Noll launched a two-out, two-RBI double that hit off the left-field wall, his third-straight game with an RBI, to walk-off the IronPigs for an 8-7 victory. This was the Wings' seventh walk-off win of the season.

RHP Tommy Romero started his fifth game for Rochester this season, working 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three batters. LHP Anthony Banda came in first out of the bullpen and gave up five earned on two hits, walking four while striking out two through 2.1 innings of relief. RHP Joel Peguero worked two hitless innings, allowing a walk in his first hitless outing of two or more innings since 5/17 with Harrisburg. RHP Daniel Mengden (2-1, 5.79) turned in a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two batters while allowing three hits, earning the win.

PH Jake Noll earned Tuesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors after delivering the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth. Noll's two-out, two-RBI double was his first career walk-off hit as a pinch hitter and marked his third-straight game driving in a runner.

With the win, Rochester is now two games over .500 in the second half, and are just 2.5 games back of Lehigh Valley, who leads the International League East division.

Rochester returns to the field tomorrow for their second game of a six-game series against the IronPigs. LHP Alex Troop is set to make his Innovative Field debut, while RHP Griff McGarry goes for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is set for 6:45 pm.

