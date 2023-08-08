Righty Reliever Colin Selby Recalled by Pirates

August 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed relief pitcher Colin Selby, who is rated as their No. 27 prospect according to Baseball America. He will become the 10th player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski and Quinn Priester, catcher Endy RodrÃ-guez, outfielder Henry Davis and infielders Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Alika Williams.

Selby, 25, has converted a team-high six saves as the Indians' primary closer in 2023. He began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and owns a 3.86 ERA (13er/30.1ip), 41 strikeouts and .176 batting average against in 28 appearances. Since July 3, he has held opposing hitters to a .097 batting average (3-for-31) with 15 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP in nine games.

The Chesapeake, Va. native entered the season listed as having the Best Slider in the Pirates farm system according to Baseball America after excelling in 2022. In 29 games between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis last season, he went 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA (9er/35.2ip), eight saves and 43 strikeouts. In 116 career games (29 starts), he has averaged 9.57 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.

Selby was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round (474th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Randolph-Macon (Ashland, Va.) College. He is the third alum from Randolph-Macon to reach the major leagues, following Frank Walker (1917-25) and Paul Gilliford (1967).

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.