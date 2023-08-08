SWB Game Notes - August 8

August 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (44-62, 11-21) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (50-55, 16-15)

Game 107 | Home Game 56 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, August 7, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Mike Vasil (1-1, 7.04) vs RHP Edgar Barclay (0-0, 12.00)

DOUBLE DIGIT K's- The RailRiders pitching staff has combined for 69 strikeouts in six games with 15 K's in the first two contests. Randy Vasquez reached 11, a career high and the first arm to hit double digit strikeouts this season. Impressively, the team has only issued 17 walks on the week versus Rochester.

TRAINER TRADING- The Yankees have sent RailRiders Assistant Athletic Trainer Brandon Rodriguez to cover the Head Athletic Trainer position in Somerset. SWB welcomes Rebecca Adami, a trainer with the Tarpons, to assist Jimmy Downam for the rest of the season.

FARM SYSTEM FEATS- The Yankees farm system spans across seven different teams with two in the Dominican. Matt Bowman leads all arms with 36 appearances on the season. Andres Chaparro has the most games played with 98 and the most runs batted in with 71 under his belt. Mitch Spence is second in innings pitched with 113.1 IP to Richard Fitts with 113.2 tossed.

BULLPEN BEST- Zach Greene has opened two games for the RailRiders this season in his nine appearances. The team has won both of these contests. Greene was the first of six arms utilized in the contest. The first three tossed one inning each and the next three had two frames a piece. In total, just three runs on four hits were allowed.

CORDERO CLICKS -Franchy Cordero has been a bright spot in the RailRiders lineup splitting time with the team and in New York. He had home runs in back-to-back games over the weekend versus Rochester. It was the first time a player had long balls in consecutive contests since

Jake Bauers did it on his MLB rehab assignment in July.

THE MCALLISTER RETURN- Zach McAllister returns to the RailRiders staff after pitching for the team in part of 2010. He compiled eight wins for a 5.09 ERA in 24 starts. The righty had 132.2 innings of work with 38 walks and 88 strikeouts. The last game McAllister pitched in for SWB was August 17 before being traded to Cleveland's system for Austin Kearns as the player to be named later. In his 2023 debut, the righty tossed one inning of clean work on just 14 offerings, including one strikeout.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.