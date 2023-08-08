Six-Game Win Streak Snapped in Series Opener in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - Nick Martini and Drew Mount homered as the Louisville Bats (59-48) drop the series opener 14-4 to the St. Paul Saints (62-46) on Tuesday night.

Both starts were locked in to start, sitting the opposition down in order in the first inning.

St. Paul got on the board first, putting up five runs in the second, chasing Bats starter Connor Phillips (1-1, 3.41) from the game. The Saints continued to pile on, scoring two runs in the third and a single run in the fourth to take a quick 8-0 lead.

The Bats finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Drew Mount and Eric Yang led off the inning with a pair of walks. Mount was moved to third following a ground out from Michael Siani before scoring on an error in the following at-bat, cutting into the deficit 8-1.

St. Paul answered in the home half of the inning, putting up another five runs to extend its lead to 13-1.

Nick Martini led off the Louisville half of the sixth with a solo home run before Mount blasted a two-run shot of his. With the home run, Mount has now homered in back-to-back games.

The Saints added a final run in the home half of the sixth, taking a commanding 14-4 lead that would hold for the remainder of the game.

Louisville and St. Paul will play game two of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:07 pm E.T. at CHS Field as right-hander Alec Mills (0-0, 5.02) will get the ball for the Bats, taking on fellow righty Randy Dobnak (4-5, 4.33) on the hill for the Saints.

