Step into Another World on Wizards Night on Friday, August 11

When summer starts you know exactly what to do. Maybe you pack up the car and head to the beach, or maybe you go outside to bask in the sun for endless hours. Plans seem to write themselves, and the excitement of summertime is overflowing. Kids are out of school, the southern skies of Charlotte boast beautiful weather, and you're relishing in the relaxation that comes along with the summer months.

Inevitably though, time goes by fast. Between the pool days and visits to the ice cream shop, you've somehow found yourself in the month of August. Or as many people call it, the dog days of summer. Those last few weeks before the air crisps and children return to the classroom, are the days you spend asking yourself, "What is there possibly left to do?"But what if for one more evening before life seemingly returns to normal, you relish in the magic of summer one final time, and transport yourself to another world at Truist Field on August 11th.

For the kids, they'll be enchanted. No longer will they just be a student, a baseball player, a pianist, or a dancer, but they'll be a wizard for the evening. Upon entering the captivating gates of the ballpark, they'll receive a wand, and be sorted into a house. Then brimming with anticipation, they'll realize this isn't just a baseball game, it's a Quidditch match too. Players will be bustling on the berm, smiling, laughing, and shouting, as viewers watch in fascination. Are you even in Charlotte anymore? It certainly won't feel like it. But why travel hours to a theme park, when you can experience the magic of a wizarding world just minutes from home?

It isn't just the children that will be charmed, though. Adults of all ages will be in awe too. The mesmerizing views of the Uptown skyline will be paired with a spectacular sky show, featuring bright and beautiful fireworks that light up the night. Cold drinks will chill the hot summer air, and aromas of delicious food will fill the concourse. Parents will join their children behind center field to learn about reptiles or play in a scavenger hunt. They'll visit the ice cream stands to taste the fleeting feeling of summer, and happiness will be not just a feeling, but a state of mind.

You see, the dog days of summer are not a concept at Charlotte Knights games. They aren't even a thought. At each and every game there is a new experience, something fresh to look forward to. From the start of the season to the end, we strive to bring you something magical every day, whether it involves wizards or not. But at Wizards Night this year, the atmosphere will bring something different than usual.

Trips are expensive. Escaping the monotony of a daily routine can be hard to do, but that can all happen at the ballpark (for a fraction of the price I might add). For our baseball fans, you'll watch a sport you love, and for our fans that don't care as much about the game itself, we have plenty for you too. And even if just for a few hours, you'll release the expectations and pressure you put on yourself, and you'll just have fun. After all, that's how it should be in the summer.

Why do we call these days the dog days of summer anyway? Because one day we'll call them to good old days. The standard shouldn't just be to let the last days of summer slowly fade away but to capture each moment they bring and savor it.

We hope that you'll join us for a special night, a magical one at Truist Field on August 11th. From fireworks and magic wands, to playing Quidditch, and sorting parties, there is a chance for everyone here to slip into a world where the hustle and bustle of life stops, and the magic begins.

There's magic behind every fireworks show at Truist Field, but our Wizards Night fireworks will take things to the next level. Featuring the beauty of the Uptown Charlotte skyline as our background, Wizards Night is the first of three fireworks shows in a row at the ballpark on August 11-13.

QUIDDITCH

Yes, this is a baseball game, but what is Wizards Night without Quidditch? Our friends from UNCC will be on the berm behind the outfield, bringing the most popular sport from _Hogwarts _right to our baseball field.

GET SORTED

Upon entering our stadium, it's time for the Sorting Ceremony! Are you a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw? We'll find out as soon as you arrive!

YOUR OWN WAND

Pick up your wand to cast magic spells when you arrive, plus choose your own Patronus! And be sure to use the Arresto Momentum spell on the other team!

QUIDDITCH TENT RAFFLE

Want to stay in the Quidditch World Cup Tents in Asheville? We will raffle off a one-night stay on Wizards Night, with all proceeds going to Charlotte Knights Charities!

Needless to say, Wizards Night at Truist Field will be a full experience. It won't be any old baseball game, but rather an otherwordly experience that transports you to another dimension.

*We'll see you at the Sorting Ceremony! *

