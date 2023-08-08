Long Ball Gives Iowa Series Lead
August 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (61-46) used three home runs to take the series opener over the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-55) by a score of 8-2, Tuesday at Werner Park.
After Matt Mervis was robbed of a three-run home run, Omaha opened the scoring in the third on a solo home run of their own by Adeiny Hechavarría to take a 1-0 lead. Iowa later tied it on a solo blast from top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, his second with Iowa.
Mervis got his revenge the following inning, giving Iowa their first lead of the game with a solo shot of his own. The Storm Chasers tied the game with the fourth solo home run of the game, this time from Devin Mann.
Mann's home run took Nick Neidert out of the game after 5.2 strong innings. The righty allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four. Yonathan Perlaza put Iowa back in the lead in the seventh with a two-run home run, moving the score to 4-2.
Neither team scored in the eighth, but the I-Cubs got four huge insurance runs in the ninth, highlighted by a three-run double from Alexander Canario. Bailey Horn earned the first Triple-A save of his career with two scoreless innings, striking out the final batter he faced to secure the victory for Iowa.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Anthony Kay made his first appearance since getting optioned from Chicago, tossing 1.1 scoreless frames. He allowed one walk while striking out three of the five batters he faced.
Matt Mervis went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, run batted in and two walks. His one out recorded was a 405-foot fly ball that was robbed of a three-run home run.
Iowa and Omaha will continue their series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm CT at Werner Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
