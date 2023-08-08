Hamilton Scores Game-Winning Run, WooSox Take Wild Opener 10-9

August 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - In a game that saw 19 runs, 24 hits and pair of big offensive innings, the Worcester Red Sox (20-13, 59-49) outslugged the Buffalo Bisons (19-14, 53-55) on the way to a 10-9 win at Polar Park on Tuesday night.

It was a 9-9 game entering the bottom of the eighth inning, and with one out, David Hamilton worked a walk. After a deep flyout, Enmanuel Valdez walked to put runners on first and second with two outs. Bobby Dalbec was next, and he grounded a ball up the middle-Dalbec beat out a weak throw to first, and on the toss, Hamilton rounded third and dove to the plate, just ahead of the tag. The slide put the WooSox on top and was ultimately the game's 19th and final run.

A.J. Politi walked one but tossed a runless ninth, nailing down his eleventh save to hand Worcester its 15th win by one run of the season.

A 51-minute rain delay did not deter the WooSox' offense, which rallied for six runs in the bottom of the second inning. A walk and single began the threat, and after a strikeout, Ryan Fitzgerald opened the scoring with a line drive single to right. The next three batters would bring home runs as well-doubles by Nick Sogard and Ceddanne Rafaela and a single from David Hamilton pushed the home team's lead to 5-0. A walk, strikeout and pitching change later, Wilyer Abreu capped off the six-run, six-hit onslaught with an RBI single.

Since his promotion to Worcester, Rafaela has 10 doubles, two triples and 11 HR in 32 Triple-A games.

Worcester starter Rio Gomez was strong over five innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on a Spencer Horwitz solo shot. After Gomez' departure, Buffalo flipped the game with a sixth inning that saw 11 batters come to the plate.

Tyler Heineman got the Bisons within three on a two-run double to right off Andres Nunez, and after a walk, Rafael Lantigua singled home the road team's fourth run. Ernie Clement followed with a game-tying double, driving home a pair of his own. Horwitz was next, and he delivered a backbreaking swing: a three-run home run over the Worcester Wall in right, putting Buffalo on top for the first time, 9-6.

Altogether, Worcester pitching tied a season-high with eight runs allowed in the inning (five charged to Nunez, three to Justin Hagenman).

But the game's offensive lunacy continued in the bottom of the sixth. Three walks loaded the bases with one out for Abreu, who made it a three RBI night on a two-run single to left. Buffalo again went to the bullpen, and Stephen Scott came through with another key swing for Worcester; he smacked a game-tying RBI double down the left field line, knotting the game at nine. In 32 games with the WooSox, Scott now has 33 RBI and 15 extra-base-hits.

Ryan Fernandez tossed a pair of important scoreless innings, striking out four between the seventh and eighth. That kept the game tied for Hamilton's sprint around the bases, as Worcester regained a tie for first place in the International League with the victory.

The WooSox continue the seven-game home series on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On the mound, Garrett Whitlock (0-0, 1.42) is scheduled for a rehab start, facing Mitch White (0-1, 10.07). Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage is live on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.