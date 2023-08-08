Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 vs. Lehigh Valley

August 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-12, 56-49) vs. Rochester Red Wings (17-16, 51-55)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Tommy Romero (4-4, 5.70)

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the finale of their six-game set against Scranton/WB on Sunday, 5-3, marking their ninth series loss this season...RF PAUL WITT and 2B LUIS GARCÍA paced Wings' hitters in the loss, combining for the teams' two doubles, two of the three runs scored and two RBI in the contest...RHP LUIS REYES and RHP JOEL PEGUERO worked a combined 3.1 innings of relief for starter RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE, allowing one earned...this marked Peguero's fourth scoreless outing Reyes' his seventh-straight with a strikeout...the Wings return home following a two-week road trip to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...RHP TOMMY ROMERO will make his fifth start for Rochester this year against Lehigh Valley RHP Tyler Phillips.

HOLD ON, WE'RE GOING HOME: 2B LUIS GARCÍA recorded his second RBI for Rochester this season and his 59th Triple-A RBI, which is tied for the sixth-most on the Red Wings since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021...1B JAKE NOLL leads all Wings over that span with 193 RBI in Triple-A Rochester.

WELCOME TO THE BAKERY: LF DARREN BAKER went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and two walks on Sunday, extending his team-leading on-base streak to five games, and marking his third-straight game with a successful stolen bag...Baker ranks second on the active roster in the stolen bases (12) and third in walks (27).

RIDE LIKE PAUL REVERE: RF PAUL WITT made his second start with Rochester this season, going 1-for-2 with a double and his first RBI as a Wing...Witt has recorded a double in both games played with Rochester so far...in 60 games with the FredNats, the righty hit .221 (48-for-217) with 10 homers, a triple, and 11 doubles...

The West Virginia native is the 67th player to play for Rochester this year...by August 8th in 2022, 70 players had worn a Red Wings jersey before going on to set a franchise-record 81 players appearing in a game by the season's end.

ARM BARN: Rochester relievers RHP LUIS REYES and RHP JOEL PEGUERO combined for the final 3.1 innings in Sunday's loss, allowing only one earned run on two hits...the Wings' bullpen has a 3.75 ERA (10 ER/24.0 IP) through six games in August, ranking fifth-best in the International League...Reyes threw the only strikeout by a Wings' pitcher on Sunday, marking his seventh-straight outing with a punch out (since 7/15)...Peguero threw his fourth scoreless inning, his first since 7/16.

SIZZLE THAT BACON: Rochester begins their first series against LHV at Innovative Field since 3/31-4/2, when they opened up the 2023 season with two-straight losses to the IronPigs...the Wings have not won a home series against Philadelphia's top affiliate since 9/13-18/2022, when Rochester took five of six...

Rochester has split the last two season series, going 11-11 in 2021 and 12-12 in 2022 against Lehigh Valley...12 wins marked the most Rochester has logged against the IronPigs since they moved to Lehigh Valley in 2008.

PITCHING TO CONTACT: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE made his seventh start of the season with the Red Wings, working 4.2 innings, allowing four earned on six hits and three walks while not recording a strikeout...this marked the first time in his professional career he didn't log a strikeout in at least two innings pitched...RHP Griffin Jax was the last Rochester starter to work at least four innings while not recording a strikeout (8/14/2019 vs. IND)...

The sole strikeout from RHP LUIS REYES on Sunday marked the first time the Wings have only recorded one strikeout in a nine-inning game since 5/12/2017 in Pawtucket.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.