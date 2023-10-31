The Lions de Trois-Rivières and Rythme 100.1 Renew Commitment to the Community with the Second Edition of the Teddy Bear Toss Game

October 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions de Trois-Rivières, in collaboration with Rythme 100.1, are proud to host the second edition of the "Teddy Bear Toss" game, to be held on Saturday, November 4 starting at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal, and after the Lions score their first goal of the afternoon against the Newfoundland Growlers to toss their stuffed animal onto the ice surface.

All stuffed animals collected during this charitable event will then be handed over to children in need by Artisans de la Paix, who will include the stuffed animals in Christmas baskets. It's a wonderful opportunity to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

"This event is a terrific way to celebrate our collective love of hockey and at the same time make a difference in the lives of children in need," said François Pratte, the Lions de Trois-Rivières' communications specialist.

Along with this very noble cause, fans are also encouraged to contribute to another charitable initiative by bringing non-perishable food items, which will be included in the Artisans de la Paix's Christmas baskets.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières are eager to surpass the number of stuffed animals that was collected last year, which was 2,406. With the community's well-known spirit of generosity, we believe this goal is within our reach.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.