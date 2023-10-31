Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the Solar Bears.

Fitzpatrick, 25, has appeared in one game this season with the Syracuse Crunch, posting an 0-1 record, with a 4.16 goals against average and a .816 save percentage. The St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada native spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Florida Everblades, appearing in 17 games for the defending Kelly Cup Champions. Fitzpatrick owned a record of 11-3-1 last season in the ECHL, with a 2.41 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. In all, the former second round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2016 has played 78 career games in the ECHL and 14 career games in the AHL, posting a record of 40-33-8.

Prior to his professional career, Fitzpatrick played 181 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, winning a QMJHL Championship and CHL Memorial Cup during the 2017-18 season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Fitzpatrick was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team, after securing 13 wins in 32 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix during the 2013-14 season.

SCHOOL DAY GAME: The Solar Bears take on the South Carolina Stingrays in their annual School Day Game on Tuesday, November 7 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 a.m.

