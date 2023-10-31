Stapley Reassigned to Utah, Fairbrother and Sandelin Head to Colorado

October 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forward Brett Stapley has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Forward Ryan Sandelin and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother have been recalled to Colorado.

Stapley was selected in the 7th round (190th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Draft. Stapley was a member of the 2022 NCAA National Champions at Denver, where he was a teammate with Grizzlies defenseman Kyle Mayhew and former Grizzlies forward Cameron Wright. Stapley was outstanding during the championship year, scoring 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) and was a +22 in 41 games in his 2021-2022 senior season. In 121 games at Denver he scored 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists). Last season he spent his first year as a professional with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, where he scored 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games. Stapley signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles for the 2023-2024 season.

The Grizzlies host the Wichita Thunder for a 3 game series on November 8, 10-11. Friday the 10th is the Grizzlies third annual Pride Night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

