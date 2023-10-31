Host Hotels Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, announced on Tuesday that Perry Lane Hotel will serve as the official host hotel and The DeSoto Hotel will serve as fan block hotel for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.

Serving as the ECHL Headquarters during All-Star festivities, Perry Lane Hotel will host the ECHL All-Stars as well as team representatives and League VIPs. Voted as the #1 Best Hotel in Savannah in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, Perry Lane Hotel offers guests a refreshed take on luxury and a genuine taste of Southern warmth. In addition to stylish accommodations and an ideal location, Perry Lane features three lively food and beverage venues, an expansive art collection, versatile event space, and an ever-changing events calendar.

Welcoming fans from across the ECHL who will be attending the All-Star festivities, The DeSoto Hotel reigns as "Savannah's Favorite Hotel", and will be offering a special Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic room rate for ECHL fans of $176 per night, which can be redeemed by clicking this link: DeSoto ECHL Fan Block.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

