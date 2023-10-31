Oilers Sign WHL Product Cole Dubinsky

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie forward Cole Dubinsky.

Dubinsky, 20, begins his professional career with Tulsa after a strong WHL career, compiling 128 points (54G, 74A) in 232 games with Regina and Prince George. The 5'10, 182 lbs. forward added seven points (3G, 4A) in nine postseason games with Prince George.

"Cole comes in after a solid junior career," said head coach Rob Murray. "He's a player that peaks our interests and with a few games under our belt and injuries, he'll be a good addition for the team. He doesn't have pro experience but has a lot of potential. I look forward to seeing what he brings to the table."

The Ardrossan, Alberta native originally signed with the Maine Mariners before being released.

The Oilers host the Allen Americans on Thursday, Nov. 2 for Kid's Day Game at 10:35 a.m. Tulsa hosts Allen again Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, before closing the week against Rapid City at the BOK Center on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:05 p.m. Sunday is Sunday Family Funday, including a Griffin Media postgame skate with the players.

