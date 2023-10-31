MacEachern Returns from San Jose

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Connor MacEachern has been loaned to the Thunder.

MacEachern was recalled on October 27 prior to last weekend's three-game homestand. He's played in one game for both the Barracuda and the Thunder this season.

The Brooklin, Ontario native finished a four-year collegiate career at Penn State last season and joined San Jose for the final four games of the year.

During his senior campaign, MacEachern was named as an alternate captain and finished with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 39 games. Overall, he finished with 77 points (31g, 46a) in 130 games for the Nittany Lions.

