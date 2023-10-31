Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Gibson, 24, skated with the Rays for Training Camp before joining the Bears on October 18. Gibson won his lone start for Hershey. He stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears over the Bridgeport Islanders.

Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament in his junior and senior seasons with the team.

The Stingrays return to action on November 2 for a Thursday morning matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 10:30 a.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

