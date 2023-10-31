ECHL Transactions - October 31

October 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 31, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Spencer Kennedy, F

Eric Dop, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tristan Ashbrook, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Billy Constantinou, D traded to Maine

Florida:

Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Kai Schwindt, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Wilmer Skoog, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Holway, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Jacksonville:

Delete Damien Giroux, F recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Delete Luke Morgan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

Maine:

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Orlando:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Syracuse

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

Rapid City:

Add Will Riedell, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Will Zmolek, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Toledo:

Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Tucson

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Cole Dubinsky, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Utah:

Add Brett Stapley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Jacob Zab, G added as EBUG

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.