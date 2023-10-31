ECHL Transactions - October 31
October 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 31, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Spencer Kennedy, F
Eric Dop, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tristan Ashbrook, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Billy Constantinou, D traded to Maine
Florida:
Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Kai Schwindt, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Wilmer Skoog, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Holway, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Jacksonville:
Delete Damien Giroux, F recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Delete Luke Morgan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
Maine:
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Orlando:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Syracuse
Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
Rapid City:
Add Will Riedell, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Will Zmolek, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Toledo:
Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Tucson
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Cole Dubinsky, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Utah:
Add Brett Stapley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Jacob Zab, G added as EBUG
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 31, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - October 31 - ECHL
- Host Hotels Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- MacEachern Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Dawson Barteuax Assigned to Steelheads Frm AHL Manitoba - Idaho Steelheads
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- The Lions de Trois-Rivières and Rythme 100.1 Renew Commitment to the Community with the Second Edition of the Teddy Bear Toss Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.