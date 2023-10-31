Defenseman Dawson Barteuax Assigned to Steelheads Frm AHL Manitoba

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been assigned to Idaho from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Barteaux, 23, signed a one-year AHL contract with Manitoba this past July after the conclusion of his three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 190lb defender played 62 regular season games for the Steelheads last year totaling 24 points (2G, 22A) and appeared in 14 Kelly Cup Playoff games notching eight points (1G, 7A). He appeared in two regular season games for the Texas Stars last year and five AHL playoff games where he scored a goal and added an assist.

The Foxwarren, MB native was originally drafted by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round, 168th overall and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Sep. 26, 2019. During the 2020-21 campaign he played 25 games for Texas recording two points (1G, 1A). In 2021-22 he played 30 games for Texas recording three points (1G, 2A) while tallying eight assists in 11 games with Idaho.

AHL Regular Season Totals: 57GP, (2-3-5)

ECHL Regular Season Totals: 73GP, (2G, 30A)

