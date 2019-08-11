The First Place SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park on Tuesday

August 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





SEAWOLVES VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión | Erie Piñatas: Join us for the third of four Copa de la Diversión dates at UPMC Park. Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will be transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

Kids Eat Free: The first 250 kids, ages 12 and under, receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog, Utz chips and Pepsi fountain drink thanks to 94.7 BOB FM.

Two-Buck Tuesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden through the sixth inning.

SeaWolves Baseball Camp: The SeaWolves will host a three-day baseball camp at UPMC Park as kids ages 6-14 learn from the pros. The camp begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs daily until 12:30 p.m. Registrations are still being accepted.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy spectacular Zambelli fireworks thanks to Ariens Company.

Fans can purchase a light-up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Mystery Ball Night: For just $20, fans will have the opportunity to pick a box containing an autographed baseball at random. Fans will also have the chance to trade their signed baseball with other fans at a special trading table. Proceeds from the Mystery Ball promotion benefit the SeaWolves Community Fund.

AAA Member Wednesday: AAA members can present their card to save $2 off any regularly priced ticket to this game.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Bark at the Park: It's the final Bark at the Park night of the 2019 season presented by National Fuel. Fans can bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs to the game. Dogs and their owners can run the bases after the game.

Throwback Thursday: Each Thursday is a Throwback Thursday with special jerseys that merge the look of the team's 1995 and 2019 jerseys. The SeaWolves will offer a surprise merchandise or concessions special at 1995 prices at each Throwback Thursday game.

Yuengling Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 Yuengling drafts exclusively at the Smith's Sausage Shack until the end of the sixth inning.

SEAWOLVES VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS)

***LAST REGULAR SEASON WEEKEND SERIES AT UPMC PARK***

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Pirates-Era Replica Jersey Giveaway: We throw it back to 1995 as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pirates-era throwback home replica jersey (featuring the original team script across the front with powder blue pinstripes and worn by the team from 1995-98) thanks to UPMC.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy spectacular Zambelli fireworks set to the hits of the Red Hot Chili Peppers thanks to Rebich Investments.

Fans can purchase a light-up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Wine Tasting Night: Fans 21 & up can register to sample wines from Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. For $25, fans can purchase a special game ticket which includes light snacks and nine wine samples.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.

