Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (36-14, 1ST WEST, +1.5 GA 2nd Half) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (19-31, 6TH EAST, 11.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (6-2, 2.65 ERA) VS. RHP JUSTIN DILLON (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 * 1:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

NORTHEAST DELTA DENTAL STADIUM * GAME #117 * ROAD GAME #59 * DAY GAME #32

Today, the Erie SeaWolves go for their fifth series sweep of the season as they wrap up a three-game set against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Last night, Chace Numata hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh and the SeaWolves bullpen combined for four perfect innings to secure a 3-2 victory. Casey Mize goes in the finale for Erie and is coming off of a loss his last time out on August 6 at Portland despite a quality start. Mize allowed one earned run in six innings while striking out seven and walking one. Mize has been tagged for 13 earned runs in his four Double-A starts (6.75 ERA in 16 innings) since returning from right shoulder inflammation on July 19. Justin Dillon takes the mound for New Hampshire and has won three of his past four starts. In his last outing at Akron on August 6, the right-hander hurled six scoreless innings and scattered two hits. Dill has surrendered five earned runs in his past 31 innings (1.45 ERA) across six appearances (four starts).

Tue., August 13 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (4-7, 3.44 ERA) vs. TBD

Wed., August 14 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.28 ERA) vs. TBD

Thu., August 15 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (10-4, 2.57 ERA) vs. TBD

Fri., August 16 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- The SeaWolves are enjoying their best season through 116 games (67-49) since 2001 when they went 69-47

- Erie is looking to go 5-1 in a season series against New Hampshire for the second time in three seasons (2017)

- Isaac Paredes recently set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 21-7 in their past 28 games and 18 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 24 of their 32 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 195

- Tonight is the final of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and New Hampshire (August 2-4 at UPMC Park & August 9-11 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium)

- The SeaWolves +86 run differential is first in the EL (+64 in second half) and New Hampshire -18 is 10th (-1 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average while New Hampshire is sixth at .240

- The Fisher Cats lead the Eastern League with 211 doubles with 113 coming at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.28) while the Fisher Cats staff ranks last (3.89)

- Erie relievers have a 3.47 ERA (10th in the EL) and New Hampshire has a 3.33 ERA (ninth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which tied for best in the league

- Erie's defense is second in fielding percentage (.982) while New Hampshire is tied for 10th in the league (.978)

- In 2018, Erie went 1-5 against New Hampshire and 1-2 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

