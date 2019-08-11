Portland Takes the Series with a 3-2 Win over Akron

Portland, Maine - Daniel McGrath worked his sixth straight quality start and helped lead the Sea Dogs (26-24) to a series victory over the Akron RubberDucks (20-30), the final score Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field was 3-2.

McGrath (W, 5-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. The lefty has now allowed just two earned runs over his last 65.0 innings pitched.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth, Jarren Duran reached on an error by third baseman Nolan Jones, then stole second base. Two batters later, CJ Chatham doubled off of Adam Scott to plate the go-ahead run.

Portland scored the game's first run in the second when Luke Tendler scored from second base on a throwing error by pitcher Scott.

Akron tied the game on a two-out RBI single by Conor Marabell off of McGrath to score Trenton Brooks.

Marcus Wilson led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer to give the lead back to Portland at 2-1.

The RubberDucks tied the game 2-2 on another two-out, RBI single by Marabell off of McGrath in the fifth.

Adam Lau pitched two perfect innings in relief for Portland. Jordan Weems (S, 7) closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

