Rumble Ponies Game Notes #117: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-28, 59-57) at Hartford Yard Goats (21-27, 58-57) - 5:05PM

August 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(24-28, 59-57), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(21-27, 58-57), 5th Eastern Division

(Colorado Rockies)

Sunday - 5:05 PM

Dunkin' Donuts Park - Hartford, CT

RHP Tony Dibrell (0-4, 8.69 ERA) vs. RHP Heath Holder (6-4, 3.04 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats play the rubber game of their three-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the Yard Goats 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday night. Quinn Brodey knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly. Trailing 5-3 in the eighth, the Rumble Ponies scored three runs on a Brodey two-run homer and a Sam Haggerty RBI single. Bret Boswell tied the game at six with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.

BRODEY'S FIRST THREE-RBI NIGHT: Quinn Brodey registered his first three-RBI game Saturday. He smacked a two-run home run in the eighth, his fourth of the season. He also drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice fly. Brodey had two hits in each of the first two games of the series and is 4-8 over the two games.

EXTRA-INNING SUCCESS: With their 10th inning win Saturday, the Rumble Ponies improved to 9-4 in extra-inning games this season. They have won the last three games to go to extras. Twelve of their 13 extra-inning contests have been on the road.

BLAKE BAFFLES GOATS: Blake Taylor tossed 2.1 perfect innings of relief Saturday. In 12 of his 14 appearances with the Ponies, he has thrown more than one inning.

CONSECUTIVE MULTI-RBI GAMES: Sam Haggerty drove in two runs Saturday for the second straight game. He smacked an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the eighth. He finished 2-5 with two RBI and one walk. He also registered two RBI Thursday against Harrisburg, which was his first multi-RBI game of the year.

PONIES OUTHIT YARD GOATS: The Rumble Ponies have outhit the Yard Goats 25-12 over the first two games of the series. The Ponies won the hitting category 11-5 Friday and 14-7 Saturday. Binghamton is second in the EL with a .247 batting average, and Hartford ranks 11th at .230.

MELENDEZ HIT STREAK COME TO AN END: Hartford's Manuel Melendez saw his 11-game hit streak come to an end Saturday as he went 0-4. He ranks second in the EL with 115 hits.

RUBBER-GAME WOES: The Rumble Ponies are 1-8 in rubber games this season. Their lone win came against Akron on May 1. The Ponies are 10-22 in series finales as well. Their last series finale win was on July 21 at Akron.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies return home for a four-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The series begins on Tuesday with a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium. Lefty Kevin Smith is scheduled to start the opener for the Ponies.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.