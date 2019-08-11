Sea Dogs Game Notes August 11th vs. Akron

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (4-0, 1.34)

Akron: LHP Adam Scott (4-2, 3.63)

NEWS AND NOTES

HOMESTAND FINALE ON SUNDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs are 3-2 on their six-game homestand, which concludes on Sunday afternoon against the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) at Hadlock Field...Portland ends a 16-game stretch against the Western Divsion and ends the season with 23 games against the Eastern Division...Following Monday's off-day, the 'Dogs begin a seven-game, six-day road trip on Tuesday night against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate).

HOMERS DID THE TRICK: Akron's RF Trenton Brooks clubbed two homers (both off Bryan Mata) and knocked in five runs, leading the Ducks to a 7-3 win on Saturday night...3B Nolan Jones homered in the seventh inning for Akron's final run of the contest...2B Brett Netzer delivered a two-run homer in the ninth inning, his sixth of the season...LHP Scott Moss (2-0) tossed five innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run to earn the win.

