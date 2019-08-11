Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup at Trenton

Harrisburg Senators (21-26) vs. Trenton Thunder (25-26)

Game 118 - 2nd Half Game 48 - Sunday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m.

ARM & HAMMER Park - Trenton, NJ

RH Kevin McGowan (1-1, 2.45) vs. RH Nick Green (2-3, 7.52)

Today's starting lineup:

Nick Banks, RF

Adrian Sanchez, SS

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Dante Bichette, Jr., LF

T.J. Rivera, 1B

Rhett Wiseman, DH

Spencer Kieboom, C

David Masters, 2B

Hunter Jones, CF

Kevin McGowan, P

LAST GAME

Trenton scored the final four runs in the game to beat the Senators 5-2 Saturday night at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton. Rhett Wiseman gave the Sens a 2-1 lead in the second on a two-out two-run double. Mario Sanchez pitched six strong innings, allowing only an unearned run while striking out a career-high 10 batters. With the win Trenton takes the series and looks for a sweep Sunday late afternoon.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Trenton Thunder play game three of a three-game weekend series at ARM & HAMMER Park late Sunday afternoon. These two teams each won their respective first half division crowns and are in the playoffs. The Sens are 7-5 against Trenton this season though they're just 1-4 at Trenton.

Harrisburg is 3-7 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 63-54 which would put them 4.5 games behind Erie in third place in the Western Division.

Harrisburg went 15-12 in July, the second month this season with a winning record. The Sens are 16-13 since the all-star break.

ABOUT THE TRENTON THUNDER

The Thunder are the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. They play their home games at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton, NJ. The franchise moved to Trenton in 1994. They've been an affiliate of the Yankees since 2003. They've won three E.L. Championships (2007, 2008 & 2013)

They're 25-26 and 6.0 games behind Reading. They're 6-4 in their last 10 games and 40-21 at home this season. They won the first half crown in the Eastern Division.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 3-6, .225, 6 HR, 35 Runs (3.9 rpg) and a 3.50 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 59 players this season. Of the 24 active players, there are 15 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 10 AA rookies, 6 players with big league experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year. The Sens have had 16 players make their AA debuts this year.

