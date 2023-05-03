The Emeralds Take Game 1 Against Spokane

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 11-6. They now move to 13-8 on the season and sit alone atop the standings in the Northwest League.

Spokane jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 4th inning after they were able to tag up Carson Ragsdale. Ragsdale went 4 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 earned runs. He was able to strike out 4 batters and didn't walk anyone.

Ghordy Santos gave the Emeralds their first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the 5th. He hit a solo homerun to get things going. Just a couple of batters later Grant McCray hit a 2 run homerun to tie up the ballgame at 3 a piece. It was McCray's 2nd homer of the season.

The fun didn't stop there for the Emeralds, as Logan Wyatt kept the party rolling with an RBI-Single that scored Aeverson Arteaga. Victor Bericoto hit an RBI-Double that scored Jared Dupere and Luis Toribio kept the runs rolling with an RBI-Single that scored 2 runs. Damon Dues came up to the plate with the bases loaded and was able to earn the RBI after walking. In total it was an 8 run inning for the Emeralds that gave them the 8-3 lead.

In the top of the 6th Spokane was able to get a run back after Nic Kent hit a sacrifice fly that scored Juan Guerrero. It wouldn't take long however for the Emeralds to get that run back after Aeverson Arteaga was able to score on a balk in the bottom of the 6th. Victor Berico hit another RBI-Double that scored Logan Wyatt. Adrian Sugastey joined in on the action and hit an RBI-Single that scored Bericoto.

The Indians hit back to back homeruns in the top of the 8th to cut into the deficit a little bit, but that would be the final runs of the ballgames. Ty Weber earned the win on the mound, going two strong innings in relief. He pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 1. Nick Morreale pitched 2 frames, allowing 2 runs and striking out 2. Tyler Myrick pitched the final frame, and sent down all 3 Spokane batters in a row with 1 strikeout.

The Emeralds now are 13-8 on the season and have a multi-game lead on 1st place in the Northwest League. The Emeralds are set to take on Spokane tomorrow night for game 2 of the series with first pitch set for 7:35 P.M.

