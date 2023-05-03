Defensive Woes Sink Sox

EVERETT, WA: The Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Everett AquaSox 7-2 on Tuesday night. Tri-City scored at least one run in six of the first seven frames and were aided by four Everett errors. Everett fell to 11-10 on the season as they dropped the first game of the six-game series with the Dust Devils.

The AquaSox returned home Tuesday after a 3-3 road trip against the Spokane Indians. Home has been a comfortable place for the Frogs so far this season. They were 6-2 at the friendly confines of Funko Field before Tuesday.

Everett sent Jordan Jackson to the mound in place of Juan Mercedes, who was promoted to Arkansas before the game. Jackson, who was coming off the Injured List had nine appearances for the AquaSox in 2022 amassing a 4.64 ERA over 42.2 innings pitched. His opposite number was Sammy Natera Jr. who was having a fantastic start to the 2023 season with a 0.87 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.

Jackson struggled in his first inning back in Everett. He walked two and gave up a run on an Alexander Ramirez RBI-single. Jackson was able to limit the damage to just that, holding the score at 1-0 in favor of Tri-City.

The Dust Devils added on in the second when Steven Rivas hit a booming solo home run to make it 2-0.

Jackson's day was cut short after he took a broken bat to the leg in the top of the third. He left having pitched 2.1 innings, giving up two runs and four hits while striking out four. Kelvin Nunez took over, inheriting a runner at second. Nunez allowed the runner to score on an Osmy Gregorio RBI-single that made it 3-0.

The AquaSox amassed their lone rally of the night in the third. Charlie Welch started the inning with a double and scored with the help of a Tri-City error. Harry Ford then singled in another run to make the score 3-2, his 15th RBI of the season.

Tri-City continued their trend of scoring once per inning as Myles Emmerson scored on a passed ball from Harry Ford in the fourth, making it 4-2 in favor of Tri-City.

Everett went to a new pitcher in the fifth inning, Tim Elliot. Unfortunately for the Frogs the fifth followed the same trend as the four preceding frames. Tri-City scored again, this time more than once. Steven Rivas picked up his second RBI of the night on a one out single and then with two-outs Arol Vera knocked in a run to make it 6-2 Dust Devils. The Frogs turned to Sam Carlson to get them out of a bases loaded situation and squash further damage.

Carlson ended the Tri-City streak of scoring in every inning, putting up a goose egg in the sixth. It was still 6-2 Dust Devils.

Natera was fantastic for Tri-City... until the sixth. Having only allowed two runs, Natera allowed a hit batsmen, a walk and a single that led to him getting pulled for Roman Phansalkar with one out in the inning. Phansalkar only needed two pitches to get a double play and escape the jam, squashing Everett's best comeback attempt.

Tri-City added on again in the seventh as Everett committed their third and fourth errors of the night, extending the Tri-City lead to 7-2. The lead held up as the Frogs were shut down in the late innings, and ultimately lost 7-2.

LOOKING AHEAD:

