AquaSox Are Ready to Dust up Tri-City Tonight

May 3, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







You know what goes best with sunny skies and 70 degrees? AquaSox Baseball! Now the only thing missing....is YOU! Come out tonight and cheer on your Frogs as they battle for a W vs the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Tonight's 7:05 game is another Baseball Bingo Night at Funko Field as Tulalip Casino will be giving fans a chance to win big! It is also another popular Silver Sluggers game.

As we often say, "The Future Starts In Everett." If you were watching the Mariners last night you saw 2022 AquaSox Bryce Miller make his MLB debut. Miller retired the first 16 batters he faced and tied for the second-longest perfect-game bid in a pitcher's MLB debut in the expansion era (since 1961). Come out and watch the next players who will make you say "I saw them play in Everett!"

Our Opponent Dog this home stand has flavors twisting all over - like a DUST DEVIL! Enjoy our "Taquito Dog," a hot dog bun filled with a hot dog AND a shredded beef taquito, topped with fresh pico de gallo and a specialty sour cream sauce. Try the Tri-City Dust Devils' Taquito Dog this homestand, May 2nd-7th, only at Franks at the 3rd base stand. Perfect for Cinco de Mayo Week!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Dust Devils!

Every Thursday night, the AquaSox celebrate with Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. This Thursday is also a BECU Family Night. Families will have the opportunity to get $7.00 Field Reserved tickets, while supplies last!

Friday, May 5, is once again our popular time-honored AquaSox tradition, Funko Friday! This week's free Funko items will be Funko Baseball Cards presented by Funko.

Remember, this Friday is a Day Game. Gates open at 12:00 noon. First pitch at 1:05!

If you are a Silver Slugger member, this is one of your extra games so make sure to make plans to get to the ballpark early.

Launch-a-Ball is back this season at ALL Saturday games! Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball; after the game, if your ball lands in a hoop you win a fabulous prize!

The homestand wraps up with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday on May 7. Fans can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00! Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases tofulfill their dreams of stepping on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

