Déjà Vu as Hops Fall 8-1 to Canadians

May 3, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - 2021 4th round draft pick from University of Tennessee, Chad Dallas, was on the mound for Vancouver on Wednesday at Ron Tonkin Field. Dallas was phenomenal, retiring the first 12 batters he faced in order before allowing a single to J.J. D'Orazio leading off the fifth. Canadians' centerfielder Devonte Brown drove in six runs, marking the second most RBI ever by a Hops' opponent. Vancouver has won the first two games of the series by the score of 8-1 and the third consecutive game Hillsboro has been held to just one run.

Vancouver's big inning came in the fourth when they scored three runs on Devonte Brown's bases-clearing double. Brown finished with six RBI in the game, the second time this season he has driven in five-plus runs in a game.

A Jarrod Watkins walk and an S.P. Chen double were the only other base runners in the game for Hillsboro.

Chad Dallas' night was complete after six innings, allowing just one hit, zero earned runs and nine strikeouts. He improved his record to 2-0 and lowered his season ERA to 2.18.

Gregory, Svanson and Cooke picked up where Dallas left off, throwing a combined three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Brown and Martinez each had three-hit performances, with Ellison and Nunez adding a pair each for Vancouver.

Game three of the series will be tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

