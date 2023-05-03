Nuñez's Big Night Leads C's to 8-1 Win

HILLSBORO, OR - A four-run first, four hits from Rainer Nunez and more stout pitching led the Canadians to an 8-1, series-opening win over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) on Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. It was their fourth consecutive win, which establishes a new season high for a C's winning streak.

A lead-off single from Alan Roden a few minutes after 6:35 p.m. was the first of four hits in the first inning, though it looked like Hops starter Yilber Diaz (L, 0-3) was going to escape the stanza with no damage done after retiring the next two hitters. Up stepped Nunez, whose first of four hits on the night was an RBI single to centerfield to begin a two-out rally that featured two more hits - a bloop single from Gabby Martinez and a Little League inside-the-park home run for Alex De Jesus (his RBI single to right field bounced over the right fielder's head, who then made an errant throw to the cutoff man that allowed De Jesus to come all the way around to score).

From there, the offense added a run in the second on a lead-off homer from Garrett Spain, another in the third after Nunez singled and Martinez tripled him home, and their last two in the fifth after an error, a Nunez RBI three-bagger and a run-scoring ground out authored by De Jesus that made it 8-0 at the midway point.

Staked to a 4-0 lead before throwing a pitch, Vancouver starter Michael Dominguez (W, 1-1) bounced back from two awful starts to turn in one of the finest showings by a C's starter this year. The right-hander went five innings, didn't allow a run, surrendered two hits, walked four and struck out a season-high eight to earn his first win of the season.

After not making an error in their series with Eugene last week, the second C's error of the game led to the only run the Hops would score on the night when they spoiled the shutout with an unearned run in the eighth, but that would be all as Vancouver won it 8-1.

Eight of nine starters reached base and seven had a hit. Nunez became the second C's hitter to notch four knocks in one game (he walked in his final plate appearance) and was joined in a multi-hit effort by Roden (two), Martinez (two) De Jesus (two) and Spain (two).

The C's and Hops return to action Wednesday night at The Tonk for game two of the set. Chad Dallas will be opposed by southpaw Avery Short with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. and coverage available on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

