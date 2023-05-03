Spokane Indians to Honor Sandy Williams on June 23rd

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the tragic loss of Sandy Williams, a distinguished civil rights activist, journalist and community leader, left a tremendous void in the Spokane community. Her visionary leadership and tenacious pursuit of equity and justice impacted countless lives.

Sandy was the executive director of the Carl Maxey Center and founder of The Black Lens, a Spokane-based independent newspaper. She also served as the interim executive director of the Odyssey Youth Center.

Please join the Spokane Indians on Friday, June 23rd at Avista Stadium for a pre-game ceremony to honor the life of Sandy Williams. One dollar ($1) from each ticket sold via THIS LINK will be donated to the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center.

"Through the work of the Carl Maxey Center and the pages of The Black Lens newspaper, Sandy shared her vision for Spokane as a place that cares for and wants to see all of its citizens thrive," said Sandy's brother, Rick Williams. "We thank each of you and the Spokane Indians for sharing that vision and helping to keep that work alive."

ABOUT THE CARL MAXEY CENTER

The Carl Maxey Center (CMC) is a Black-led and Black-centered non-profit, 501c3 organization, based in the East Central neighborhood of Spokane, Washington. CMC is both a neighborhood cultural center and gathering place, as well as a community based organization that provides programs and services focused on addressing the needs of Spokane's African American/Black community.

