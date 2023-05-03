AquaSox Drop Low Scoring Affair 3-2

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox dropped game two of their six-game series with the Dust Devils on Wednesday, 3-2. Everett was looking to rebound from a 7-2 loss on Tuesday night as they turned to Reid Morgan to right the ship. Morgan was facing Tri-City starter John Swanda who had a 2.60 ERA over 17.1 innings in three starts.

In a similar fashion to Tuesday's game, the Dust Devils wasted no time getting on the board. Joe Stewart hit his first home run of the year over the center field wall to make it 1-0 Tri-City after one.

Tri-City's 1-0 lead stood until the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Charlie Welch knocked in Alberto Rodriguez, who doubled to start the inning with a clutch two-out RBI single, tying the game up.

Both starters were spectacular to start the game. Morgan did it with the strikeout, punching out nine in his first four innings on the mound. Swanda did it by pitching to contact, only striking out four but getting seven groundouts in his first four innings of work.

Morgan's success dissipated in the fifth. After getting two quick outs, he gave up a single and a two-run home run to Arol Vera to make it 3-1.

Morgan's night would end after 5.2 innings. He struck out 11, gave up five hits and allowed three earned runs. He gave way to Matthew Willrodt who was making his return to Everett, having been reassigned to the team before the start of Wednesday's game. He got the last out of the sixth on one pitch and pitched a perfect seventh inning.

The Sox breathed a sigh of relief when Swanda was removed from the game. After five stellar innings, he gave way to Dust Devil reliever Willian Suarez. A walk and two straight singles, including a Walking Cabrera RBI made the game 3-2, but Everett was not able to get any closer.

Michael Flynn, making his eighth appearance of the season for Everett, struck out six batters in 2.0 innings. He has yet to allow an earned run this season.

