Canadians Handle Hops 8-1

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians opened a six-game series at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday, their first of 30 meetings in 2023. The Canadians were in control from the start, leading 4-0 after the first inning. Blue Jays' top 30 prospect, Rainer Nunez, reached base five times including four hits in the 8-1 win.

Vancouver took advantage of Hillsboro mistakes in the first inning, scoring four runs in the frame on two errors by Jarrod Watkins. The Canadians also had four base hits by Alan Roden, Rainer Nunez, Gabriel Martinez and Alex De Jesus against Hillsboro starter, Yilber Diaz. They took a 4-0 lead to the bottom half of the first.

Michael Dominguez made his third start of the season for Vancouver and put zeros (runs) on the scoreboard in five consecutive innings, meanwhile his offense was adding onto their lead.

The Canadians got a run in the second and third, both on extra-base hits. Garrett Spain homered for the first time this season and Gabriel Martinez tripled for the first time this season, making it 6-0.

Diaz's night was finished after four innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. Dominguez struck out eight over five innings, allowing just two hits.

Although the Canadians scored eight runs in the game, they were just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Five different Vancouver hitters had at least two-hit games (Roden, Nunez, Martinez, De Jesus, Spain).

Hillsboro's eight errors were as many as they had in the past eight games combined. The Hops' lone run came in the eighth, a single off the bat of the former Oregon State Beaver, Gavin Logan.

Hillsboro (9-13) and Vancouver (10-8) will play game two of the series tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

