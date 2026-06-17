"THE BROOKLYN BOY, MARKUS ANDERSON!!!"

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Ray Serrano scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Louisville City FC rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Brooklyn FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night after Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic had twice given the visitors the lead.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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